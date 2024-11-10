The Russian army bombarded Odesa with drones — 2 people were injured, there is damage

As a result of the drone attack by the Russian occupiers, people were injured in Odesa. Civilian infrastructure was also destroyed, in particular residential buildings, shops, garages and cars were damaged.

The Russians attacked Odessa with drones

According to Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, residential buildings, shops, garages, and cars were damaged in Odesa as a result of an attack by drones. Fires broke out in some locations.

As reported in the State Emergency Service, two victims are currently known as a result of the attack.

Residential buildings again, peaceful people. We found a dead dog in one of the destroyed houses. This is who they are fighting with, — wrote the mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov. Share

The head of Odesa also reported that operative services are currently working on the spot. In the morning, a city headquarters was deployed, where people whose homes were damaged by the attack can seek help.

Consequences of Russia's attack on Odesa on November 9

In the city, high-rise buildings, the private sector, administrative premises and transport fell under a new attack of the enemy.

According to the latest data, none of the civilians were killed or injured. In addition, it is emphasized that electricity has disappeared in a part of Odesa.

Odesa City Council reported that as a result of the Russian attack, several high-rise buildings and houses in the private sector, as well as administrative buildings, warehouses and cars were damaged in one of Odesa's districts. Share

According to V. at. Oleksandr Filatov, the mayor of Odesa, this was already the third consecutive attack by "Shakheds". The wreckage of the drone damaged the residential complex, but no one was injured.