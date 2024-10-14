According to the information of the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksiy Kuleba and the head of Odesa OVA Oleg Kiper, the criminal army of the Russian Federation has struck the port infrastructure in Odesa with a ballistic missile. As a result of the enemy attack, it is known about one dead and eight wounded.
What is known about the consequences of a missile attack by the Russian army on the port in Odesa
According to Oleg Kiper, the victims were taken to the hospital, two of them are in serious condition.
What is known about the damage
It is noted that the Palau-flagged dry cargo ship "OPTIMA" has been damaged for the second time.
In addition, the grain warehouse, cargo cranes, warehouses, machinery, buildings of the Sea Ports Administration branch, and cars were damaged during the attack.
According to Oleg Kiper, Russian war criminals fired one ballistic missile over Odessa.
Under the procedural leadership of the prosecutors of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
