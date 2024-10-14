According to the information of the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksiy Kuleba and the head of Odesa OVA Oleg Kiper, the criminal army of the Russian Federation has struck the port infrastructure in Odesa with a ballistic missile. As a result of the enemy attack, it is known about one dead and eight wounded.

What is known about the consequences of a missile attack by the Russian army on the port in Odesa

Another Russian attack on the port infrastructure: one person died, two civilian vessels were damaged. On October 14, Russia once again bombarded the Odesa port. As a result of the attack, one person died and eight others were injured. All are civilians, said Oleksiy Kuleba. Share

According to Oleg Kiper, the victims were taken to the hospital, two of them are in serious condition.

Doctors provide all necessary assistance. All the wounded and the deceased are employees of the port infrastructure, citizens of Ukraine, — noted the head of Odesa OVA. Share

What is known about the damage

It is noted that the Palau-flagged dry cargo ship "OPTIMA" has been damaged for the second time.

A week ago, this ship was already damaged as a result of ballistic shelling. Then the foreigners — crew members — were injured. Another ship damaged today, "NS Moon" flies under the flag of Belize, Kuleba emphasized. Share

In addition, the grain warehouse, cargo cranes, warehouses, machinery, buildings of the Sea Ports Administration branch, and cars were damaged during the attack.

According to Oleg Kiper, Russian war criminals fired one ballistic missile over Odessa.

The survey is ongoing, data on the final number of dead and injured, as well as a complete list of destruction and damage are being established, — emphasized the prosecutor's office of the Odesa region. Share

Under the procedural leadership of the prosecutors of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).