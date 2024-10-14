The Russian army hit the port in Odesa with ballistic missiles. There are dead and wounded
The Russian army hit the port in Odesa with ballistic missiles. There are dead and wounded

Odessa port
According to the information of the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksiy Kuleba and the head of Odesa OVA Oleg Kiper, the criminal army of the Russian Federation has struck the port infrastructure in Odesa with a ballistic missile. As a result of the enemy attack, it is known about one dead and eight wounded.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army launched a ballistic missile attack on the port in Odesa, resulting in one dead and eight wounded, all civilians.
  • The port infrastructure, including ships and warehouses, suffered significant damage during the attack.
  • The ongoing survey is working on determining the final number of casualties and establishing the extent of destruction caused by the Russian army's assault.
  • The incident has prompted legal actions, with a pre-trial investigation initiated on the violation of laws and customs of war by the prosecutors of the Odesa region.
  • International attention is drawn to the situation, highlighting the need for accountability and justice for the victims of the heinous attack on the Odesa port by the Russian army.

What is known about the consequences of a missile attack by the Russian army on the port in Odesa

Another Russian attack on the port infrastructure: one person died, two civilian vessels were damaged. On October 14, Russia once again bombarded the Odesa port. As a result of the attack, one person died and eight others were injured. All are civilians, said Oleksiy Kuleba.

According to Oleg Kiper, the victims were taken to the hospital, two of them are in serious condition.

Doctors provide all necessary assistance. All the wounded and the deceased are employees of the port infrastructure, citizens of Ukraine, — noted the head of Odesa OVA.

What is known about the damage

It is noted that the Palau-flagged dry cargo ship "OPTIMA" has been damaged for the second time.

A week ago, this ship was already damaged as a result of ballistic shelling. Then the foreigners — crew members — were injured. Another ship damaged today, "NS Moon" flies under the flag of Belize, Kuleba emphasized.

In addition, the grain warehouse, cargo cranes, warehouses, machinery, buildings of the Sea Ports Administration branch, and cars were damaged during the attack.

According to Oleg Kiper, Russian war criminals fired one ballistic missile over Odessa.

The survey is ongoing, data on the final number of dead and injured, as well as a complete list of destruction and damage are being established, — emphasized the prosecutor's office of the Odesa region.

Under the procedural leadership of the prosecutors of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

