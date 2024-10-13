Why did the Russian Federation intensify attacks on the port infrastructure of Ukraine ― an analysis

Currently, the aggressor country Russia is doing everything possible to harm the economy of Ukraine and its exports. It was for this purpose that the Russian Federation intensified missile attacks on Odesa, Ukrainian port infrastructure and civilian vessels in the Black Sea.

Russia is implementing a new plan for Ukraine

Journalists draw attention to the fact that in recent weeks, Russian invaders have killed 14 people and injured 28 more in Odesa.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Russians in most cases targeted vessels "under the flags of small countries that are unlikely to take retaliatory measures against Russia."

For example, a container ship under the flag of Palau and a ship under the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis were affected. The chief representative of the European Commission on external relations accused Russia of using weapons against "food supplies from Ukraine": Share

It is also important to understand that during more than 2.5 years of full-scale war, the occupiers destroyed or damaged about 300 port facilities in the Odesa region.

In recent months, Russia has carried out about 60 attacks on port infrastructure, damaging 22 civilian ships and 177 pieces of equipment, and injuring up to 80 civilians (employees of logistics companies, crew members and port workers).

How Ukraine comments on Russia's actions

The Cabinet of Ministers emphasizes that these strikes are aimed at reducing the export potential of Ukraine, which for grain is carried out mainly by sea.

In addition, it is noted that developing countries and Europe are the first to suffer from this.

We are talking about about 40 countries that receive Ukrainian grain, in particular in Africa, China and the Middle East, as well as in Europe.

Currently, Ukrainian farmers and exporters are seriously worried about this situation, since the agricultural sector is a key source of income for the budget of Ukraine, says the deputy head of the "Ukrainian Agrarian Council" Denis Marchuk. Share

According to him, if Russia manages to "knock" Ukraine out of this process, the occupiers will be able to conclude profitable deals on the sale of their own crops.