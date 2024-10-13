Putin declared his readiness for negotiations with Scholz
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin declared his readiness for negotiations with Scholz

Official Moscow issued a new statement
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he is ready for talks with German leader Olaf Scholz.

Points of attention

  • Putin expressed his readiness for negotiations with Olaf Scholz, but German diplomat Annalena Berbock says otherwise.
  • The Russian dictator has not yet received offers from Berlin regarding telephone contact.
  • Scholz intends to have a phone conversation with Putin before the G20 meeting in Brazil.

Official Moscow issued a new statement

According to Dmytro Peskov, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, they say, "remains open for contacts."

In addition, Peskov once again complained that the Kremlin had not received offers from Berlin regarding a telephone conversation.

No. There were no offers. "We have repeatedly stated that Putin remains open to contacts," said Vladimir Putin's official representative.

What is important to understand is that the head of German diplomacy, Annalena Berbock, recently reported that the Russian dictator is not ready to talk with Olaf Scholz about a peaceful settlement of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

He refuses to accept peace and every day sends a new signal in favor of war and destruction. At the moment, he is not even ready to talk to the Chancellor of Germany on the phone, she said.

Scholz considered the possibility of negotiations with Putin

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz allegedly intends to have a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the first time in almost two years.

This was recently reported by Die Zeit with reference to its insiders.

According to journalists, the possibility of a telephone conversation ahead of the G20 meeting in Brazil in November is currently under consideration.

Despite this, it is indicated that no offer for negotiations has yet been received from Berlin.

Scholz will be the first head of government from the countries most supportive of Ukraine to resume direct contact with Putin if he succeeds.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin found another ally for the Russian Federation amid the war against Ukraine
Russia is deepening its ties with India

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?