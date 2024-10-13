According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he is ready for talks with German leader Olaf Scholz.

Official Moscow issued a new statement

According to Dmytro Peskov, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, they say, "remains open for contacts."

In addition, Peskov once again complained that the Kremlin had not received offers from Berlin regarding a telephone conversation.

No. There were no offers. "We have repeatedly stated that Putin remains open to contacts," said Vladimir Putin's official representative. Share

What is important to understand is that the head of German diplomacy, Annalena Berbock, recently reported that the Russian dictator is not ready to talk with Olaf Scholz about a peaceful settlement of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

He refuses to accept peace and every day sends a new signal in favor of war and destruction. At the moment, he is not even ready to talk to the Chancellor of Germany on the phone, she said. Share

Scholz considered the possibility of negotiations with Putin

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz allegedly intends to have a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the first time in almost two years.

This was recently reported by Die Zeit with reference to its insiders.

According to journalists, the possibility of a telephone conversation ahead of the G20 meeting in Brazil in November is currently under consideration.

Despite this, it is indicated that no offer for negotiations has yet been received from Berlin.