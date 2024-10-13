According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he is ready for talks with German leader Olaf Scholz.
Points of attention
- Putin expressed his readiness for negotiations with Olaf Scholz, but German diplomat Annalena Berbock says otherwise.
- The Russian dictator has not yet received offers from Berlin regarding telephone contact.
- Scholz intends to have a phone conversation with Putin before the G20 meeting in Brazil.
Official Moscow issued a new statement
According to Dmytro Peskov, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, they say, "remains open for contacts."
In addition, Peskov once again complained that the Kremlin had not received offers from Berlin regarding a telephone conversation.
What is important to understand is that the head of German diplomacy, Annalena Berbock, recently reported that the Russian dictator is not ready to talk with Olaf Scholz about a peaceful settlement of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.
Scholz considered the possibility of negotiations with Putin
Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz allegedly intends to have a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the first time in almost two years.
This was recently reported by Die Zeit with reference to its insiders.
According to journalists, the possibility of a telephone conversation ahead of the G20 meeting in Brazil in November is currently under consideration.
Despite this, it is indicated that no offer for negotiations has yet been received from Berlin.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-