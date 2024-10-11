The Russian invading troops are exhausted and exhausted by constant "meat assaults". The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, is actively trying to find additional "life force", but everything is not so simple.

The losses of the Russian army have long gone beyond the permissible limit

Newsweek editors draw attention to the fact that during the 2.5-year war against Ukraine, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation lost more than 665 thousand of its soldiers.

What is important to understand is that more than a thousand Russian occupiers die or are injured every day.

Despite this, official Moscow has never acknowledged its huge losses.

Accurate data on casualties on the battlefield is difficult to verify. However, according to the British government, Russian losses are approaching 648,000. William Freer, a researcher at the British Center for Geostrategy, notes that both Russia and Ukraine face a shortage of human resources. Share

According to him, after ammunition, the most important factor in war is the search for new "manpower".

It is also important to understand that it was in September 2024 that the aggressor country suffered the greatest losses during the entire war.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Where Putin is looking for "cannon fodder"

The Russian dictator is forced to actively look for new ways to replenish his occupation army, despite the fact that right now "his reputation is on the verge."

Putin hopes to make voluntary military service more attractive. While he does not reject unpopular options, such as sending conscripts to Ukraine or announcing a new wave of mobilization.

Russia uses several sources for military recruitment. These are regular conscripts, contract workers, reservists, as well as mercenaries such as the fighters of the "Wagner" group, and foreigners who join the war in exchange for high salaries and citizenship. Share

What is important to understand is that it is mobilization that is currently a controversial issue for Putin, because a significant number of men of conscription age have left the country to avoid service.

This did not prevent the Kremlin from introducing new rules allowing electronic subpoenas to be sent to Russians.