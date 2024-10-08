4 years ago, then US President Donald Trump secretly sent Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "scarce" tests for COVID-19 for personal use.

New data on the relationship between Putin and Trump

Exclusive information was shared by the deputy editor of The Washington Post, Bob Woodward, in his book "War".

It is extremely interesting that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation asked the leader of the republicans not to tell anyone about this act of "charity".

What is important to understand is that these were deficient tests, so the disclosure of such data could harm even Donald Trump himself, who was still the head of the White House at the time.

Putin allegedly said he did not want Trump to tell anyone about the tests. He allegedly claimed that people would be "angry" not at him, but at Trump. Share

The author of the book on war, after analyzing all the decisions and actions of the Republican, came to the conclusion that he should not return to the White House.

According to Woodward, Joe Biden and his team, despite the mistake, demonstrated "steady and purposeful leadership."

How Trump reacted to this scandal

Interestingly, Trump campaign spokesman Stephen Chung began claiming that none of Woodward's alleged stories in the book were "true."

According to him, the book "War" should either be "on sale in the fiction section of a discount bookstore, or used as toilet paper."

It is also worth remembering that Donald Trump himself has never denied his close relationship with Putin.

Despite this, after a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, he officially announced that he advocates a "just" peace for Ukraine.

Donald Trump still does not want to reveal his plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine in 24 hours.