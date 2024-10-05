Trump suggested that Israel attack Iran's nuclear facilities

According to US presidential candidate Donald Trump, Israel has every right to strike Iran's nuclear facilities.

Trump again criticized Biden's policy on Iran

According to the Republican leader, he categorically disagrees with the fact that American leader Joe Biden advised Israel to take proportionate measures and not strike nuclear facilities.

They asked (Biden), "What do you think about Iran? Would you strike Iran?" And he said: "If only they didn't hit the nuclear equipment." After all, that's what you want to hit, right? I said, "I think he's wrong. Isn't that what you're supposed to be hitting on?" Donald Trump A candidate for the presidency of the United States

What is important to understand is that the head of the White House is counting on official Tel Aviv to choose a measured approach that will allow it to assert its right to strike back while avoiding actions that could trigger further corresponding actions and plunge the region into full-scale war.

The US helped Israel repel an attack by Iran

On the evening of October 1, when Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, US President Joe Biden ordered the US military to help Tel Aviv repel a massive missile attack by Iran.

Later it became known that American destroyers, located in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, shot down several Iranian missiles flying at Israel.

It is important to understand that this information was not officially confirmed in the Pentagon.

According to National Security Council Speaker Sean Savett, Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were monitoring the situation with the massive missile attack on Iran.