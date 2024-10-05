Trump suggested that Israel attack Iran's nuclear facilities

According to US presidential candidate Donald Trump, Israel has every right to strike Iran's nuclear facilities.
Points of attention
- Trump expressed his support for Israel and called on it to retaliate against Iran in the harshest way.
- Biden advised Tel Aviv not to attack Iran's nuclear facilities, but it is not known what decision Israel will make.
- The US helped Israel repel a massive missile attack by Iran.
Trump again criticized Biden's policy on Iran
According to the Republican leader, he categorically disagrees with the fact that American leader Joe Biden advised Israel to take proportionate measures and not strike nuclear facilities.
What is important to understand is that the head of the White House is counting on official Tel Aviv to choose a measured approach that will allow it to assert its right to strike back while avoiding actions that could trigger further corresponding actions and plunge the region into full-scale war.
The US helped Israel repel an attack by Iran
On the evening of October 1, when Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel, US President Joe Biden ordered the US military to help Tel Aviv repel a massive missile attack by Iran.
Later it became known that American destroyers, located in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, shot down several Iranian missiles flying at Israel.
It is important to understand that this information was not officially confirmed in the Pentagon.
According to National Security Council Speaker Sean Savett, Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were monitoring the situation with the massive missile attack on Iran.
Israel itself recently announced retaliation against Iran, but did not explain what it was about.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-