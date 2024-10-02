Big mistake. Israel announced revenge against Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Tel Aviv will take revenge on Iran for the massive missile attack on October 1.
Points of attention
- Tel Aviv has not yet announced how it plans to retaliate against Iran.
- The US helped Israel repel an Iranian missile attack.
- Such a decision was made by American leader Joe Biden on October 1.
Retribution awaits Iran
However, so far Benjamin Netanyahu has not revealed how the revenge will be carried out.
Earlier there was information that Israel could strike back, but this has not happened yet.
What is important to understand is that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims that this missile attack was a response to Israel's elimination of influential terrorists and aggression in Lebanon against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group and in the Gaza Strip.
The US helped Israel repel an attack by Iran
On the evening of October 1, US President Joe Biden ordered the US military to help Israel repel a massive missile attack by Iran.
Later, there was information that American destroyers, located in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, shot down several Iranian missiles flying at Israel.
It is important to understand that this information was not officially confirmed in the Pentagon.
According to National Security Council Speaker Sean Savett, Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were monitoring the situation with the massive missile attack on Iran.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-