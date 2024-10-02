Big mistake. Israel announced revenge against Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Tel Aviv will take revenge on Iran for the massive missile attack on October 1.

Retribution awaits Iran

Iran made a big mistake today (October 1 — ed.) — and it will pay for it, — said the Prime Minister of Israel.

However, so far Benjamin Netanyahu has not revealed how the revenge will be carried out.

Earlier there was information that Israel could strike back, but this has not happened yet.

RAW FOOTAGE: Watch as Iranian missiles rain over the Old City in Jerusalem, a holy site for Muslims, Christians and Jews.



This is the target of the Iranian regime: everyone. pic.twitter.com/rIqUZWN3zy — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024

What is important to understand is that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims that this missile attack was a response to Israel's elimination of influential terrorists and aggression in Lebanon against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group and in the Gaza Strip.

Fears that Iran and the United States will be embroiled in a regional war have grown amid Israel's stepped-up attack on Lebanon over the past two weeks, including the start of a ground operation on Monday, as well as the year-long conflict in the Gaza Strip, the journalists wrote.

The US helped Israel repel an attack by Iran

On the evening of October 1, US President Joe Biden ordered the US military to help Israel repel a massive missile attack by Iran.

Later, there was information that American destroyers, located in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, shot down several Iranian missiles flying at Israel.

It is important to understand that this information was not officially confirmed in the Pentagon.