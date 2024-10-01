Watch: Iran launched an attack on Israel

In the evening of October 1, the Iranian army launched a massive rocket attack on Israel. This is reported by the IDF.
Points of attention
- Israel is trying to repel the attack and calls on the population to follow the instructions of the IDF.
- According to insiders, the Iranian attack is aimed at Mossad headquarters and military bases in Israel.
- The US and Israel activated defense systems in preparation for a response to an Iranian attack.
Israel is trying to repel an attack by Iran
The command of the Israel Defense Forces appealed to the civilian population and ordered them to remain vigilant and strictly follow all its instructions.
In addition, it is emphasized that air raid signals are sounding all over Israel.
According to journalists, Tehran intends to launch 240-250 missiles in two waves at four targets in Israel.
First of all, we are talking about the headquarters of the Mossad and three military air bases.
Insiders also confirmed that Israel did not plan to launch a pre-emptive strike.
What is important to understand is that the total number of ballistic missiles is roughly double the number launched by Iran in April. Then 99% of them were intercepted.
It is also reported that militants shot people in Tel Aviv. There are dead and injured.
The news is updated...