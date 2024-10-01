Watch: Iran launched an attack on Israel

In the evening of October 1, the Iranian army launched a massive rocket attack on Israel. This is reported by the IDF.

Israel is trying to repel an attack by Iran

The command of the Israel Defense Forces appealed to the civilian population and ordered them to remain vigilant and strictly follow all its instructions.

We urge the population to follow the instructions of the Rear Command. After hearing the siren, you should go to a protected place and stay there until further instructions, says the official statement. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that air raid signals are sounding all over Israel.

According to journalists, Tehran intends to launch 240-250 missiles in two waves at four targets in Israel.

First of all, we are talking about the headquarters of the Mossad and three military air bases.

Insiders also confirmed that Israel did not plan to launch a pre-emptive strike.

Once launched, the missiles must reach their target in less than 15 minutes. The US and Israel have activated all defense systems, and Israel will absolutely retaliate after this happens, the anonymous source said. Share

What is important to understand is that the total number of ballistic missiles is roughly double the number launched by Iran in April. Then 99% of them were intercepted.

It is also reported that militants shot people in Tel Aviv. There are dead and injured.

The news is updated...