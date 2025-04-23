US leader Donald Trump's team will withdraw from the negotiation process to end Russia's war against Ukraine as a mediator if it does not receive a positive response to its peace initiatives.
Points of attention
- The US's stance on the Ukraine-Russia conflict appears to be evolving, with potential implications for the region's geopolitics.
- The lack of transparency surrounding the details of the US peace plan has sparked speculation and debate among journalists and analysts.
The US began to increasingly actively blackmail Ukraine
US Vice President J.D. Vance made a loud statement on this matter.
According to the latter, Donald Trump's team made a "fair offer" to both Kyiv and Moscow.
Despite this, Vance did not disclose the details of the "fair offer" from the US.
American journalists claim that Donald Trump's new plan is for the United States to legally recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea and Ukraine's refusal to join NATO.
It is also alleged that it was created after US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a more than four-hour meeting last week.
