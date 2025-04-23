Vance issues new ultimatum to Ukraine and Russia

US leader Donald Trump's team will withdraw from the negotiation process to end Russia's war against Ukraine as a mediator if it does not receive a positive response to its peace initiatives.

The US began to increasingly actively blackmail Ukraine

US Vice President J.D. Vance made a loud statement on this matter.

According to the latter, Donald Trump's team made a "fair offer" to both Kyiv and Moscow.

We will refuse to mediate between Russia and Ukraine if we do not receive a positive response (regarding the US peace plan — ed.). We have made a clear and fair offer to both the Russians and the Ukrainians. J.D. Vance Vice President of the United States

Despite this, Vance did not disclose the details of the "fair offer" from the US.

American journalists claim that Donald Trump's new plan is for the United States to legally recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea and Ukraine's refusal to join NATO.