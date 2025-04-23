Vance issues new ultimatum to Ukraine and Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

Vance issues new ultimatum to Ukraine and Russia

The US began to increasingly actively blackmail Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US leader Donald Trump's team will withdraw from the negotiation process to end Russia's war against Ukraine as a mediator if it does not receive a positive response to its peace initiatives.

Points of attention

  • The US's stance on the Ukraine-Russia conflict appears to be evolving, with potential implications for the region's geopolitics.
  • The lack of transparency surrounding the details of the US peace plan has sparked speculation and debate among journalists and analysts.

The US began to increasingly actively blackmail Ukraine

US Vice President J.D. Vance made a loud statement on this matter.

According to the latter, Donald Trump's team made a "fair offer" to both Kyiv and Moscow.

We will refuse to mediate between Russia and Ukraine if we do not receive a positive response (regarding the US peace plan — ed.). We have made a clear and fair offer to both the Russians and the Ukrainians.

J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance

Vice President of the United States

Despite this, Vance did not disclose the details of the "fair offer" from the US.

American journalists claim that Donald Trump's new plan is for the United States to legally recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea and Ukraine's refusal to join NATO.

It is also alleged that it was created after US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a more than four-hour meeting last week.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Media learned about Putin's secret proposal to Trump regarding Ukraine
Putin is gradually moving away from his previous demands
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump backtracks on trade war with China
Trump announced a reduction in tariffs against China
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine-US talks in London — what is known so far
What can Ukraine and the US agree on?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?