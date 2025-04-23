Trump backtracks on trade war with China

According to US leader Donald Trump, tariffs on Chinese goods will soon be significantly reduced, but they will not be zero. What is important to understand is that the current figure is 145%.
- China has retaliated by hurting key American industries, such as limiting Hollywood films and returning Boeing planes.
- The announcement signals a shift in US-China trade relations and may have significant impacts on global trade dynamics.
Trump announced a reduction in tariffs against China
The head of the White House has publicly acknowledged the fact that 145% is a very high figure, so he intends to lower it.
What is important to understand is that tariffs of 145% de facto imposed an embargo on countries against each other.
According to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, official Washington has already realized that a trade war with China is unsustainable.
Moreover, the American minister added that he expects de-escalation in the near future.
Bessent told investors that the main goal of the trade war with China is to rebalance trade, not stop it.
