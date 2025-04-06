When China could attack Taiwan — intelligence data

Former Pentagon consultant Reuben F. Johnson, citing his intelligence sources, warns that the PRC army could launch an invasion of Taiwan in the next few months.

What to expect next from China

According to intelligence insiders, the PRC army could launch an invasion of Taiwan in less than six months.

According to retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Chuck DeVore, Beijing could resort to one of three attack scenarios:

patient suppression, lightning-fast passion, complete chaos.

The first scenario involves a total blockade of Taiwan. The Chinese Navy would surround the island "like a steel noose," turning the Taiwan Strait into a war zone.

If the second scenario is applied, China will resort to massive missile strikes that will destroy Taiwan's defenses and cripple its air defense systems.

A large-scale cyberattack will also begin, knocking out power grids, the internet, and telephone networks.

As for the third scenario, China will try to seize Taiwan and destroy the defense capabilities of the United States and all of America's regional allies.