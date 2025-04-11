Official Kyiv has decided to raise tariffs on all American goods from 84% to 125%. This decision will come into effect on April 12, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Finance.
Points of attention
- China's Ministry of Finance announced the decision to ignore further tariffs from the US, signaling a firm stand against American trade policies.
- The trade war between China and the US highlights the risk of isolating oneself and harming global trade relationships.
China responded to Trump's new decision
Official Beijing reacted swiftly to the US president's increase in tariffs on Chinese goods to 125%.
The Chinese Ministry of Finance also added that China intends to ignore further tariffs from Washington.
Against this backdrop, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the European Union to join forces with China in combating "unilateral bullying."
He also drew attention to the fact that the high tariffs imposed by the American leader are harming the global economy.
