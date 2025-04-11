China strikes back at US in trade war

Official Kyiv has decided to raise tariffs on all American goods from 84% to 125%. This decision will come into effect on April 12, according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Finance.

China responded to Trump's new decision

Official Beijing reacted swiftly to the US president's increase in tariffs on Chinese goods to 125%.

The Chinese Ministry of Finance also added that China intends to ignore further tariffs from Washington.

Given that there is no longer any possibility of the market accepting American goods exported to China at current tariff levels, if the American side continues to impose tariffs on Chinese goods exported to the United States, the Chinese side will not pay any attention to it, the department said. Share

Against this backdrop, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the European Union to join forces with China in combating "unilateral bullying."

He also drew attention to the fact that the high tariffs imposed by the American leader are harming the global economy.