According to the Financial Times, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has suggested to US leader Donald Trump's team to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine along the current front line.
Points of attention
- The sudden change in Putin's stance has put pressure on the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to concede, as Trump may view this as a victory.
- The unfolding developments highlight the complex dynamics between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, raising concerns about the potential outcomes of the proposed 'peaceful settlement.'
Putin is gradually moving away from his previous demands
According to three insiders, last week the Russian dictator told US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff that Moscow could abandon its "claims" to the unoccupied parts of four regions of Ukraine.
A new unexpected statement by the Russian dictator has led the United States to propose a new scenario for a potential "peaceful settlement."
As European officials note, they fear that Putin will use an apparent concession to the United States to persuade Trump to accept other Russian demands and impose them on Ukraine.
First of all, it concerns the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and the ban on joining NATO.
According to reports, right now the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is being put under intense pressure to concede so that Trump can declare victory.
