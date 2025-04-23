Russian army kills 7 people in Marganets, Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian invaders carried out a suicide drone strike on the city of Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, on the morning of April 23. According to the latest data, 7 people were killed and 6 more were injured.
Points of attention
- Reports indicate that Russian drones also targeted the Poltava community, resulting in civilian injuries and damage to infrastructure.
- The ongoing attacks by the Russian army on various Ukrainian regions, including Odessa, continue to pose a threat to civilian lives and properties.
Updated: The death toll in Marhanets has risen to 9, and 30 injured are also known.
Russia continues to kill civilians
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the region on Telegram.
During the night of April 23, several regions of Ukraine came under Russian attacks at once.
Representatives of local regional administrations report civilian casualties and significant damage to infrastructure.
Thus, in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region, a fire broke out in a hotel and restaurant complex after the fall of debris from a Russian UAV.
According to representatives of the State Emergency Service, two separate buildings were burning.
In addition, enemy drones massively attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Poltava community.
According to the latest reports, at least three people have been injured.
On the night of April 23, the Russian army again attacked Odessa with strike drones.
Local authorities report that two people were injured, civilian objects in the suburbs of Odessa were damaged, and fires broke out.
