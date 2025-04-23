Russian army kills 7 people in Marganets, Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian invaders carried out a suicide drone strike on the city of Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, on the morning of April 23. According to the latest data, 7 people were killed and 6 more were injured.

Updated: The death toll in Marhanets has risen to 9, and 30 injured are also known.

Russia continues to kill civilians

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the region on Telegram.

The aggressor struck Manganets with a kamikaze drone. According to preliminary information, 7 people were killed. Another 6 were injured. We are clarifying the information. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

During the night of April 23, several regions of Ukraine came under Russian attacks at once.

Representatives of local regional administrations report civilian casualties and significant damage to infrastructure.

Thus, in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region, a fire broke out in a hotel and restaurant complex after the fall of debris from a Russian UAV.

According to representatives of the State Emergency Service, two separate buildings were burning.

In addition, enemy drones massively attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Poltava community.

According to the latest reports, at least three people have been injured.

On the night of April 23, the Russian army again attacked Odessa with strike drones.