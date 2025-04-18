US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has officially confirmed that the administration of US President Donald Trump is ready to abandon efforts to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine if it realizes in the coming days that this is an unattainable goal.

Trump's team has dramatically changed its position

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the head of the US State Department arrived in France to participate in the first discussions on Ukraine with the participation of Americans, Europeans, and Ukrainians.

This visit came amid the White House's failed efforts to broker a ceasefire on the frontline.

Despite the fact that it is Russian dictator Vladimir Putin who is hindering the peace process, official Washington is in no hurry to blame the Kremlin for this.

On April 18, Marco Rubio began arguing that it was crucial to "determine in the coming days" whether peace in Ukraine was "possible."

According to the head of American diplomacy, the United States has other priorities.

We have to determine in the coming days whether (peace) is possible or not, and if it is not possible, we have to move on because the United States has other priorities. Marco Rubio Head of the US Department of State

What is important to understand is that on April 17, US leader Donald Trump announced that in the coming days he would receive an answer from Russia on whether it was ready to move towards peace.