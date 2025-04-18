Subsoil agreements. The government published the text of the memorandum for the first time

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has published the text of a memorandum with the United States on the completion of a formal agreement on economic partnership and an investment fund for reconstruction.

Full text of the memorandum

WHEREAS the United States of America has provided significant financial and material support to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022;

WHEREAS the American people desire to invest with the Ukrainian people in a free, sovereign, and secure Ukraine;

WHEREAS, the United States of America and Ukraine desire lasting peace in Ukraine and a strong partnership between their peoples and governments;

WHEREAS, the United States of America and Ukraine recognize Ukraine's contribution to strengthening international peace and security through the voluntary abandonment of the world's third-largest nuclear arsenal;

WHEREAS, the United States of America and Ukraine intend to establish a reconstruction investment fund as part of an economic partnership between the two peoples and governments;

WHEREAS the United States of America and Ukraine held productive technical discussions in Washington, D.C., recently, from April 11 to 12, 2025, to finalize negotiations on an agreement to establish a reconstruction investment fund;

WHEREAS the United States respects Ukraine's intention to avoid conflicts in developing an agreement with its commitments under accession to the European Union or agreements with international financial institutions and other official creditors;

WHEREAS, without prejudice to any remaining political or legal procedures necessary to finalize the arrangements, Prime Minister Shmyhal of Ukraine will visit Washington, D.C., the week of April 21, 2025, to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant and provide high-level support to complete technical discussions on the terms of the agreement to establish a reconstruction investment fund. The negotiating teams are expected to report on progress by April 26, 2025, with a view to completing the discussions by that date and signing the agreement as soon as possible;

NOW, THEREFORE, as evidenced by the signatures below, the Government of the United States of America and the Government of Ukraine sign this Memorandum of Intent for the purpose of completing as soon as possible the necessary documents for the formal conclusion of an agreement on economic partnership between the peoples of America and Ukraine and the establishment of an investment fund for reconstruction.