Subsoil Agreement. Ukraine got its way from the US

As Bloomberg insiders learned, US President Donald Trump's team eventually softened its demands for the return of aid from Ukraine during negotiations on a mineral deal.

Ukraine continues to defend its interests

According to anonymous sources, after the latest round of talks in Washington last week, US leader Donald Trump's team has lowered its estimate of the amount of aid the United States has provided to Ukraine during the last three years of the full-scale war.

Insiders say Washington has lowered its estimate from $300 billion to around $100 billion.

What is important to understand is that this is very close to the official Kyiv estimate — over $90 billion.

According to journalists, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine did not want to comment on the situation before the agreement was signed.

In addition, it is indicated that the White House and the US Treasury Department did not respond to requests for comment.

The spokesman for the US Treasury Department made a statement on this matter.

He officially confirmed that the negotiations at the technical level were very productive.

According to the spokesman, Kyiv and Washington cherish the hope for a quick conclusion of the negotiations.