Subsoil Agreement. Ukraine got its way from the US
Category
Economics
Publication date

Subsoil Agreement. Ukraine got its way from the US

Ukraine continues to defend its interests
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

As Bloomberg insiders learned, US President Donald Trump's team eventually softened its demands for the return of aid from Ukraine during negotiations on a mineral deal.

Points of attention

  • The reduced aid estimate aligns closely with Ukraine's official figure of over $90 billion, indicating a potential convergence of interests during the talks.
  • The White House and the US Treasury Department have remained tight-lipped, with only a statement from a US Treasury Department spokesperson confirming the productive nature of the negotiations.

Ukraine continues to defend its interests

According to anonymous sources, after the latest round of talks in Washington last week, US leader Donald Trump's team has lowered its estimate of the amount of aid the United States has provided to Ukraine during the last three years of the full-scale war.

Insiders say Washington has lowered its estimate from $300 billion to around $100 billion.

What is important to understand is that this is very close to the official Kyiv estimate — over $90 billion.

According to journalists, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine did not want to comment on the situation before the agreement was signed.

In addition, it is indicated that the White House and the US Treasury Department did not respond to requests for comment.

The spokesman for the US Treasury Department made a statement on this matter.

He officially confirmed that the negotiations at the technical level were very productive.

According to the spokesman, Kyiv and Washington cherish the hope for a quick conclusion of the negotiations.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What to expect from the new offensive of the Russian army — analysts' forecast
The Russian army has very little chance of a real breakthrough
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine will become a member of NATO, but there is one "but"
Rotte dotted all the i's
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This will be a disaster." Biden sounds the alarm over Trump's actions
Biden is shocked by the actions of Trump and his administration

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?