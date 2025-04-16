"This will be a disaster." Biden sounds the alarm over Trump's actions
Category
Politics
Publication date

"This will be a disaster." Biden sounds the alarm over Trump's actions

Biden is shocked by the actions of Trump and his administration
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Former US President Joe Biden has made a public statement about the initial results of the work of US leader Donald Trump's team. According to him, a lot of damage and destruction has been caused in less than 100 days.

Points of attention

  • This unfolding situation highlights the potential risks faced by vulnerable populations, including seniors and individuals with disabilities, who heavily rely on social security support.
  • Biden's statement underscores the urgent need for safeguarding and prioritizing social security benefits to ensure the well-being of those most in need.

Biden is shocked by the actions of Trump and his administration

The former White House chief of staff shared his outrage at the national Conference of Advocates, Consultants, and Representatives of Persons with Disabilities (ACRD).

The speech came amid concerns among Democrats that President Trump's attempts to cut government bureaucracy and spending could ultimately harm citizens' social security system.

"Imagine the panic that arises if you are a pensioner and live alone, and depend only on social support from the state," Biden emphasized.

According to him, this is actually the first time in US history that social assistance benefits could be delayed or completely cut off.

For 90 years, since Roosevelt created this system, people in need have always received assistance — despite war, despite pandemics — despite everything. And now, for the first time, that could change — and it would be a disaster for millions of families and millions of people.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

President of the United States

As Biden noted, the Trump team has already fired 7,000 employees from the Social Security Administration, including the most experienced employees.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"There is no real plan." Trump can fool Ukraine and Europe
Europe is losing confidence in Trump on ending the war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's envoy reveals for the first time the topics of negotiations with Putin
Witkoff told what he talked about with Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky harshly put Trump's envoy in his place
Zelenskyy commented on Witkoff's words

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?