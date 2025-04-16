"This will be a disaster." Biden sounds the alarm over Trump's actions

Former US President Joe Biden has made a public statement about the initial results of the work of US leader Donald Trump's team. According to him, a lot of damage and destruction has been caused in less than 100 days.

Biden is shocked by the actions of Trump and his administration

The former White House chief of staff shared his outrage at the national Conference of Advocates, Consultants, and Representatives of Persons with Disabilities (ACRD).

The speech came amid concerns among Democrats that President Trump's attempts to cut government bureaucracy and spending could ultimately harm citizens' social security system.

"Imagine the panic that arises if you are a pensioner and live alone, and depend only on social support from the state," Biden emphasized. Share

According to him, this is actually the first time in US history that social assistance benefits could be delayed or completely cut off.

For 90 years, since Roosevelt created this system, people in need have always received assistance — despite war, despite pandemics — despite everything. And now, for the first time, that could change — and it would be a disaster for millions of families and millions of people. Joe Biden President of the United States