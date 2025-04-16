"This will be a disaster." Biden sounds the alarm over Trump's actions

Former US President Joe Biden has made a public statement about the initial results of the work of US leader Donald Trump's team. According to him, a lot of damage and destruction has been caused in less than 100 days.
Points of attention
- This unfolding situation highlights the potential risks faced by vulnerable populations, including seniors and individuals with disabilities, who heavily rely on social security support.
- Biden's statement underscores the urgent need for safeguarding and prioritizing social security benefits to ensure the well-being of those most in need.
Biden is shocked by the actions of Trump and his administration
The former White House chief of staff shared his outrage at the national Conference of Advocates, Consultants, and Representatives of Persons with Disabilities (ACRD).
The speech came amid concerns among Democrats that President Trump's attempts to cut government bureaucracy and spending could ultimately harm citizens' social security system.
According to him, this is actually the first time in US history that social assistance benefits could be delayed or completely cut off.
As Biden noted, the Trump team has already fired 7,000 employees from the Social Security Administration, including the most experienced employees.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-