Zelensky harshly put Trump's envoy in his place
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelensky harshly put Trump's envoy in his place

Zelenskyy commented on Witkoff's words
Читати українською
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to the scandalous statement by Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff that the key to a peace deal revolves around "five territories."

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy's remarks come in response to Steve Witkoff's vague statement on the 'five territories' in a potential peace agreement, which lacked clarity.
  • Zelensky's strong stance underscores Ukraine's commitment to defending its sovereignty and autonomy in negotiations with international partners.

Zelenskyy commented on Witkoff's words

The Ukrainian leader made a statement on this matter during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Odessa.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded the team of US President Donald Trump that Ukraine is a sovereign state and only the Ukrainian people can speak about its territories.

All territories belong to the unitary state of Ukraine. Therefore, again, only the people of Ukraine can speak about the territories of our state. And you know that for us these are red lines — to recognize any temporarily occupied territories as not Ukrainian, but Russian.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the relevant representatives — primarily Vitkoff — are "discussing issues beyond their competence."

As previously mentioned, US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that the peace agreement would include resolving the "so-called five territories." However, he did not explain what exactly this meant.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Split in Germany over Taurus supply to Ukraine deepens
Pistorius issues new statement regarding Taurus
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU announced Russia's revenge for the attack on Sumy
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers took revenge for the terrorist attack in Sumy
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO Secretary General Rutte arrives in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What is known about Rutte's visit to Ukraine?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?