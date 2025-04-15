Zelensky harshly put Trump's envoy in his place

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to the scandalous statement by Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff that the key to a peace deal revolves around "five territories."
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy's remarks come in response to Steve Witkoff's vague statement on the 'five territories' in a potential peace agreement, which lacked clarity.
- Zelensky's strong stance underscores Ukraine's commitment to defending its sovereignty and autonomy in negotiations with international partners.
Zelenskyy commented on Witkoff's words
The Ukrainian leader made a statement on this matter during a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Odessa.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded the team of US President Donald Trump that Ukraine is a sovereign state and only the Ukrainian people can speak about its territories.
According to the head of state, the relevant representatives — primarily Vitkoff — are "discussing issues beyond their competence."
As previously mentioned, US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that the peace agreement would include resolving the "so-called five territories." However, he did not explain what exactly this meant.
