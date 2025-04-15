NATO Secretary General Rutte arrives in Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Rutte arrives in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
On April 15, it became known that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Ukraine, where he had already met with the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky highlighted the active involvement of countries like Britain and France in preparing for a security presence in Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of quick and effective action.
  • The visit underlined the strong support and collaboration between Ukraine and NATO, showcasing efforts to enhance security and ensure the well-being of Ukrainian defenders.

According to the Ukrainian leader, he and the NATO Secretary General visited one of the medical facilities in Odessa, where Ukrainian defenders are recovering from injuries.

During the visit, they talked with soldiers and doctors about treatment conditions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to them for their service and defense of Ukraine, wished them a speedy recovery, and awarded them the Orders "For Courage" of the 2nd and 3rd degrees.

The Ukrainian leader also thanked the combat medics and presented them with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky and Princess Olga, 3rd degree, Danylo Halytsky, and the medal "For Military Service to Ukraine."

You are very important people for us. Thank you for saving all lives. Please take care of yourself. Ukraine is grateful to you for every minute of yours, for every operation, for all your time since the beginning of the war.

According to Zelensky, Britain, France, and other NATO countries are already actively preparing the basis for a security contingent.

"It is important that we be quick and effective in this process," the head of state emphasized.

