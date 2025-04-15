According to Bloomberg, the United States has told allies from the Group of Seven (G7) that it will not support a statement condemning the Russian attack on Sumy on April 13, which killed 35 people.
- The Russian attack on Sumy and subsequent widespread support for Ukraine underscore the international community's solidarity with Ukraine against Russian aggression.
- The meeting between Putin and Trump's envoy shortly before the attack raises suspicions and adds complexity to the situation, calling for a deeper analysis of diplomatic relations.
The US disrupted an important G7 statement
As journalists learned, US leader Donald Trump's team informed allies from the Group of Seven that it could not sign a statement condemning the attack.
The White House immediately came up with a reason — they say it is "working to preserve the space for peaceful negotiations" with Russia.
Canada will chair the G7 in 2025. It has already warned its allies that it will be impossible to issue a joint statement without the support of the United States.
According to journalists, the G7 countries intended to declare that the strike on Sumy was proof that Russia was determined to continue the war.
What is important to understand is that after the Russian terrorist attack in Sumy, almost 50 countries and international organizations came out in support of Ukraine.
The Russian attack on the Ukrainian city, which killed 35 people, came two days after Russian dictator Putin met for nearly five hours with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine.
