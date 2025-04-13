Starmer made a demand to Putin after the Russian attack on Sumy

British leader Keir Starmer has reacted to the Russian missile strike on civilians in Sumy. In light of the latest events, he has demanded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agree to a full and immediate ceasefire without any conditions.

Starmer addressed Putin directly

According to the head of the British government, he is shocked by Russia's horrific attacks on civilians in Sumy.

My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones at this tragic time. President Zelensky has demonstrated his commitment to peace. Putin must now agree to a full and immediate ceasefire without any conditions. Keir Starmer Prime Minister of Great Britain

French leader Emmanuel Macron also reacted to Russia's deadly attack.

He drew attention to the fact that Russia is choosing to continue the war despite US President Trump's proposals for a ceasefire.

Against this background, he called on Ukraine's allies to take decisive action to stop the aggressor country.

The statement was also made by the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.