Starmer made a demand to Putin after the Russian attack on Sumy

British leader Keir Starmer has reacted to the Russian missile strike on civilians in Sumy. In light of the latest events, he has demanded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agree to a full and immediate ceasefire without any conditions.
Points of attention
- French President Macron highlights Russia's defiance of ceasefire proposals and urges Ukraine's allies to take action against the aggressor country.
- The US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, condemns the Russian attack on Sumy, emphasizing the need to end the war and protect civilians.
Starmer addressed Putin directly
According to the head of the British government, he is shocked by Russia's horrific attacks on civilians in Sumy.
French leader Emmanuel Macron also reacted to Russia's deadly attack.
He drew attention to the fact that Russia is choosing to continue the war despite US President Trump's proposals for a ceasefire.
Against this background, he called on Ukraine's allies to take decisive action to stop the aggressor country.
The statement was also made by the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.
