Starmer made a demand to Putin after the Russian attack on Sumy
Category
Politics
Publication date

Starmer made a demand to Putin after the Russian attack on Sumy

Starmer addressed Putin directly
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

British leader Keir Starmer has reacted to the Russian missile strike on civilians in Sumy. In light of the latest events, he has demanded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agree to a full and immediate ceasefire without any conditions.

Points of attention

  • French President Macron highlights Russia's defiance of ceasefire proposals and urges Ukraine's allies to take action against the aggressor country.
  • The US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, condemns the Russian attack on Sumy, emphasizing the need to end the war and protect civilians.

Starmer addressed Putin directly

According to the head of the British government, he is shocked by Russia's horrific attacks on civilians in Sumy.

My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones at this tragic time. President Zelensky has demonstrated his commitment to peace. Putin must now agree to a full and immediate ceasefire without any conditions.

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Prime Minister of Great Britain

Photo: screenshot

French leader Emmanuel Macron also reacted to Russia's deadly attack.

He drew attention to the fact that Russia is choosing to continue the war despite US President Trump's proposals for a ceasefire.

Against this background, he called on Ukraine's allies to take decisive action to stop the aggressor country.

The statement was also made by the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

"Today's attack by Russian forces on civilian targets in Sumy on Palm Sunday crosses every line of what is acceptable. There are dozens of civilians killed and injured. As a former military commander, I understand targeting, and it is wrong. That is why President Trump is doing everything he can to end this war," Kellogg wrote.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Budanov revealed important details of Russia's attack on Sumy
Kyrylo Budanov
What did the DIU manage to learn about the Russian attack on Sumy?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The matter is very complicated." Kremlin complains after talks with the US
Russia does not count on improving relations with the US
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's attack on Sumy — Macron makes an urgent appeal to the world
Macron calls on the world to act

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?