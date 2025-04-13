"The matter is very complicated." Kremlin complains after talks with the US
"The matter is very complicated." Kremlin complains after talks with the US

Russia does not count on improving relations with the US
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says contacts with US President Donald Trump's team are progressing well, but he says it's too early to expect immediate results given the level of damage allegedly caused by Joe Biden's administration.

  • Putin's spokesman emphasizes the need for diplomatic efforts to rebuild relations, noting the complexity of reviving ties 'practically from scratch.'
  • While there is an active exchange of visits between special representatives of both countries, Kremlin acknowledges the difficulty in expecting instant results in resolving the complex issues.

Russia does not count on improving relations with the US

According to the spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, "reviving relations practically from scratch is a very difficult task."

Peskov also complained that this would require a lot of effort, primarily diplomatic.

There are a lot of issues related to the restoration of normal activities of our diplomatic missions. In addition, we see that there is a very active exchange of visits by special representatives, which has become almost regular.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

He also added that Putin and Trump are listening to these messages and are given the opportunity to judge the reality of the situation and the real approach in the negotiations.

"All this helps, but, of course, it is impossible to expect any instant results. The problems are too complex, and they have been neglected too much," laments Dmitry Peskov.

He also added that it is necessary to understand how serious damage has been done to bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington.

