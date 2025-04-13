Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says contacts with US President Donald Trump's team are progressing well, but he says it's too early to expect immediate results given the level of damage allegedly caused by Joe Biden's administration.
Russia does not count on improving relations with the US
According to the spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, "reviving relations practically from scratch is a very difficult task."
Peskov also complained that this would require a lot of effort, primarily diplomatic.
He also added that Putin and Trump are listening to these messages and are given the opportunity to judge the reality of the situation and the real approach in the negotiations.
He also added that it is necessary to understand how serious damage has been done to bilateral relations between Moscow and Washington.
