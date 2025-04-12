A split is brewing in the White House over Witkoff's pro-Russian stance

Some members of US President Donald Trump's team and Republicans no longer hide their concern over the statements of the American leader's envoy, Steve Witkoff, who demonstrates openly pro-Russian sentiments.

Witkoff could cause a split in the White House

Republicans were outraged that Trump's envoy ignored normal security procedures and invited Russian Kirill Dmitriev, who was under US sanctions after Russia's invasion, to the US.

What is important to understand is that American officials have always refused to host officials from Russia, which has developed intelligence capabilities.

Moreover, Witkoff's latest proposals have provoked a wave of indignation, as they indicate that the White House has changed its policy towards Russia too drastically.

Some Republicans on Capitol Hill were so concerned by Witkoff's apparent pro-Russian stance that some of them later called National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to express their displeasure, according to a person familiar with the calls, the publication writes.

According to some American and European politicians, while Witkoff adheres to Trump's strategy, the Russian Federation is taking advantage of his lack of experience at the negotiating table.