Some members of US President Donald Trump's team and Republicans no longer hide their concern over the statements of the American leader's envoy, Steve Witkoff, who demonstrates openly pro-Russian sentiments.
Points of attention
- Russian Federation may exploit Witkoff's inexperience at the negotiating table, influencing US-Russia relations and national security.
- The situation underscores the delicate balance between diplomacy and security as political figures raise alarm over the implications of Witkoff's actions within the White House.
Witkoff could cause a split in the White House
Republicans were outraged that Trump's envoy ignored normal security procedures and invited Russian Kirill Dmitriev, who was under US sanctions after Russia's invasion, to the US.
What is important to understand is that American officials have always refused to host officials from Russia, which has developed intelligence capabilities.
Moreover, Witkoff's latest proposals have provoked a wave of indignation, as they indicate that the White House has changed its policy towards Russia too drastically.
According to some American and European politicians, while Witkoff adheres to Trump's strategy, the Russian Federation is taking advantage of his lack of experience at the negotiating table.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-