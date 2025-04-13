The Ukrainian authorities aim to be able to open all clusters of negotiations on joining the European Union by 2025. The Netherlands has decided to actively support them on this path.
Points of attention
- Both Kyiv and Amsterdam emphasize the importance of preparing for the opening of negotiation clusters and completing bilateral screening meetings for progress.
- Progress towards Ukraine's EU accession is expected to be based on merit, reciprocity, and alignment with relevant EU legislation.
Ukraine does not refuse to join the EU
The Netherlands supported and praised Ukraine's commitment to implementing reforms, as well as the progress it has already made towards its future in the bloc.
Against this background, official Kyiv and Amsterdam pointed out the importance of ongoing preparations for the opening of negotiation clusters.
In addition, it is indicated that Ukraine is determined to fulfill all the opening criteria provided for in the framework conditions of the negotiations, immediately after a corresponding request from official Brussels.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-