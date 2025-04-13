EU accession. Ukrainian authorities reveal their ambitious plans

The Ukrainian authorities aim to be able to open all clusters of negotiations on joining the European Union by 2025. The Netherlands has decided to actively support them on this path.

Ukraine does not refuse to join the EU

The Netherlands supported and praised Ukraine's commitment to implementing reforms, as well as the progress it has already made towards its future in the bloc.

Against this background, official Kyiv and Amsterdam pointed out the importance of ongoing preparations for the opening of negotiation clusters.

Both sides welcomed the completion of the bilateral screening meetings for the three clusters, expressed hope for their completion and the next steps in the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU by opening all clusters, starting with the "Foundations" cluster as soon as possible in 2025, when the relevant conditions are met. Share

In addition, it is indicated that Ukraine is determined to fulfill all the opening criteria provided for in the framework conditions of the negotiations, immediately after a corresponding request from official Brussels.