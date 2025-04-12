EU creates joint fund for arms purchases amid threat from Russia
Category
World
Publication date

EU creates joint fund for arms purchases amid threat from Russia

EU
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

European Union finance ministers on April 12 began talks on creating a common defense fund that would buy and own defense equipment and charge members for its use, as a way to spend more on defense without burdening national budgets with additional debt.

Points of attention

  • European Union finance ministers are discussing the establishment of a joint defense fund to procure and own defense equipment, reducing the burden on national budgets.
  • The fund, known as the 'European Defense Mechanism,' is designed to address the rising threat from Russia and enhance defense spending efficiency.
  • Countries both within and outside the EU can participate in the fund, which aims to create a single European market for defense equipment to strengthen competition and reduce costs.

EU creates fund for arms purchases to defend against Russia

The fund, called the "European Defense Mechanism," was proposed by the Bruegel think tank in a ministerial discussion paper as a way to address the problem of how highly indebted countries can pay for expensive military equipment.

This is part of a broader European effort to prepare for a potential attack by Russia, as EU governments realize they can no longer rely entirely on the United States for their security.

This is a good starting point for discussion,” said Portuguese Finance Minister Joaquim Miranda Sarmento.

Several other EU countries have also expressed initial support, noting that creating such a fund could be technically relatively simple, as it would be based on the model of the eurozone's bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism.

"We will still have some questions about the mandate, the funding, the contributions, the market leverage. There are some questions about the funding, and also about the military aspect," Sarmento said.

The EU is already seeking to increase military spending by €800 billion over the next four years by relaxing its fiscal rules on defense investment and jointly borrowing for major defense projects from the EU budget.

But such options increase public debt, which is a concern for many highly indebted countries, while the Bruegel Center would provide a way to keep some defense investment out of national budgets.

The fund will be established under an intergovernmental agreement and will have significant paid-in capital, allowing it to borrow funds on the market.

The fund can be joined by members from non-EU countries, such as Britain, Ukraine or Norway. Since the fund will own the equipment it buys, the debts incurred to pay for it will remain in the fund's accounts, not in national accounts.

The Fund will also contribute to the creation of a single European market for defense equipment in order to reduce costs and pool resources.

The document on the fund notes that Europe has a chance to reduce its military dependence on the US by 2030 only if procurement is maximally pooled and a common European defense market is created with the participation of the UK as the main industrial defense player in order to strengthen competition.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The European Union has provided Ukraine with a new large-scale tranche
Denis Shmyhal
Ukraine received another 3.5 billion euros
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The European Union has provided Ukraine with a one billion euro loan
Denis Shmyhal
What is known about the new EU aid for Ukraine?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The European Union will provide Ukraine with 9 billion euros for defense capabilities in 2025
EU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?