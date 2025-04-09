The European Union has provided Ukraine with a one billion euro loan

Official Brussels has transferred a loan tranche of one billion euros to Ukraine under the "Emergency Loan in Support of Ukraine" (ERA) initiative, which is provided by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

What is known about the new EU aid for Ukraine?

The new official decision was announced to Brussels by the head of the Ukrainian government, Denys Shmyhal.

He drew attention to the fact that the funds came within the framework of the G7 mechanism and were provided by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Photo: Denys_Smyhal

According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, this money will be directed to priority expenditures of the state budget of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that in total, under the ERA program, European allies provided Ukraine with 5 billion euros

During negotiations with European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis in Brussels, Denys Shmyhal reiterated once again that the priority of the Ukrainian authorities is the complete confiscation of frozen Russian sovereign assets, which should be used as a resource for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

On the same day, it became known that the European Investment Bank is providing Ukraine with 300 million euros to restore energy and critical infrastructure.