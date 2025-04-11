"Will destroy Hungary". Orban cynically promised to oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukraine's accession to the European Union would destroy Hungary, so his country must oppose it.
Points of attention
- Viktor Orban firmly opposes Ukraine's accession to the European Union, citing potential threats to Hungary's economy and security.
- Some Hungarian parties support Ukraine's EU membership, viewing it as aligning with European state ideals, while Orban sees it as harmful to Hungary's interests.
- Orban believes that Ukraine's entrance into the EU could have long-lasting consequences for Hungary and vows to fight against it for the nation's well-being.
Orban vows to fight against Ukraine's accession to the EU
According to him, the issue of Ukraine's accession to the EU "will determine the fate of Hungary for decades."
In his opinion, Hungary should oppose this, because, he says, there may be risks to the economy and security.
We must fight so that no one can jeopardize our economic achievements, so that we do not bear agro-industrial risks, so that Hungarians do not face the numerous challenges to order and security that will inevitably accompany Ukraine's membership in the EU.
We will not let Brussels force us into accepting Ukraine’s EU membership. This is a huge issue, with widespread implications for our security, economy, and agriculture.— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) April 11, 2025
We will ask the Hungarian people and act as they decide! pic.twitter.com/nQMaYCGKew
He added that Hungary will supposedly act as the Hungarian people decide.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-