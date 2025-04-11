"Will destroy Hungary". Orban cynically promised to oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Will destroy Hungary". Orban cynically promised to oppose Ukraine's accession to the EU

Orban
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukraine's accession to the European Union would destroy Hungary, so his country must oppose it.

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orban firmly opposes Ukraine's accession to the European Union, citing potential threats to Hungary's economy and security.
  • Some Hungarian parties support Ukraine's EU membership, viewing it as aligning with European state ideals, while Orban sees it as harmful to Hungary's interests.
  • Orban believes that Ukraine's entrance into the EU could have long-lasting consequences for Hungary and vows to fight against it for the nation's well-being.

Orban vows to fight against Ukraine's accession to the EU

According to him, the issue of Ukraine's accession to the EU "will determine the fate of Hungary for decades."

We are convinced, and I personally am, that the admission of Ukraine will destroy Hungary. Some Hungarian parties see Hungary as having dissolved into a large European state, where decisions made in Brussels — the imperial headquarters — must be implemented in Hungary. Therefore, they support Ukraine and its membership because that is what Brussels wants.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

In his opinion, Hungary should oppose this, because, he says, there may be risks to the economy and security.

We must fight so that no one can jeopardize our economic achievements, so that we do not bear agro-industrial risks, so that Hungarians do not face the numerous challenges to order and security that will inevitably accompany Ukraine's membership in the EU.

He added that Hungary will supposedly act as the Hungarian people decide.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Union without Ukraine." Orban puts forward new cynical demands to the EU
Orban continues to blackmail the EU
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
50,000 Hungarians took part in opposition rally against Orban
Budapest
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin can get 240 billion euros — what's Orban doing here?
Putin may receive hundreds of billions to continue the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?