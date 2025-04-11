Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukraine's accession to the European Union would destroy Hungary, so his country must oppose it.

Orban vows to fight against Ukraine's accession to the EU

According to him, the issue of Ukraine's accession to the EU "will determine the fate of Hungary for decades."

We are convinced, and I personally am, that the admission of Ukraine will destroy Hungary. Some Hungarian parties see Hungary as having dissolved into a large European state, where decisions made in Brussels — the imperial headquarters — must be implemented in Hungary. Therefore, they support Ukraine and its membership because that is what Brussels wants. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

In his opinion, Hungary should oppose this, because, he says, there may be risks to the economy and security.

We must fight so that no one can jeopardize our economic achievements, so that we do not bear agro-industrial risks, so that Hungarians do not face the numerous challenges to order and security that will inevitably accompany Ukraine's membership in the EU.

We will not let Brussels force us into accepting Ukraine’s EU membership. This is a huge issue, with widespread implications for our security, economy, and agriculture.



He added that Hungary will supposedly act as the Hungarian people decide.