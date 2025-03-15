50,000 Hungarians took part in opposition rally against Orban
Category
World
Publication date

50,000 Hungarians took part in opposition rally against Orban

Budapest
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

In the Hungarian capital, Budapest, on March 15, tens of thousands of people came to a rally organized by the opposition Tisza party, speaking out against Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Points of attention

  • Over 50,000 Hungarians participated in a rally in Budapest, organized by the opposition Tisza party, to protest against Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
  • The protesters voiced their discontent with Orban's 15-year rule and chanted slogans against his Fidesz party, demanding political reforms.
  • Tisza party leader, Peter Magyar, announced a poll on key economic and political issues and promised to make Hungary part of a strong Europe, contrasting with Orban's policies.

A large-scale rally against Orban was held in Budapest

According to journalists, more than 50,000 people took part in the action. The protesters shouted "Dirty Fidesz" (Orban's party) and "The Tisza is overflowing its banks."

"Those who betray their own nation should end up in the dustbin of history. Our time has come," said Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza party, at the rally.

He announced a survey on 12 key economic and political issues to hear the "voice of the nation."

The opposition leader also promised to make Hungary part of a strong Europe and end Orban's 15-year rule.

The Tisza party is ahead of Orban's Fidesz party in most polls. Elections are due in Hungary in 2026.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This will destroy us." Orban panics over Ukraine's plans
"This will destroy us." Orban panics over Ukraine's plans
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Union without Ukraine." Orban puts forward new cynical demands to the EU
Orban continues to blackmail the EU
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban threatens the media and human rights defenders in Hungary — what happened
Orban

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?