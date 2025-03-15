50,000 Hungarians took part in opposition rally against Orban

In the Hungarian capital, Budapest, on March 15, tens of thousands of people came to a rally organized by the opposition Tisza party, speaking out against Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

A large-scale rally against Orban was held in Budapest

According to journalists, more than 50,000 people took part in the action. The protesters shouted "Dirty Fidesz" (Orban's party) and "The Tisza is overflowing its banks."

"Those who betray their own nation should end up in the dustbin of history. Our time has come," said Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza party, at the rally. Share

He announced a survey on 12 key economic and political issues to hear the "voice of the nation."

The opposition leader also promised to make Hungary part of a strong Europe and end Orban's 15-year rule.

The Tisza party is ahead of Orban's Fidesz party in most polls. Elections are due in Hungary in 2026.