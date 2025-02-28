Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who is a pro-Russian politician, began to speculate that Ukraine's intention to become a full member of the European Union and NATO would "destroy" Hungary.
Points of attention
- Orban emphasizes that the current situation makes Ukraine's integration impossible, stating that only God knows about the future outcomes.
- Orban's continuous resistance to Ukraine's EU and NATO membership highlights the complex political dynamics and tensions in the region.
Orban again unreasonably scares Hungarians about Ukraine
A henchman of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has decided to publicly consider Ukraine's accession to the EU again.
Orban continues to repeat that he is against this and can list many arguments.
According to the scandalous politician, “it is unthinkable here and now” to implement it.
According to him, this assessment of the situation applies only to the current situation.
Viktor Orban began to claim that he could not predict the future and the development of events on the international arena.
