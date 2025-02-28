Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who is a pro-Russian politician, began to speculate that Ukraine's intention to become a full member of the European Union and NATO would "destroy" Hungary.

Orban again unreasonably scares Hungarians about Ukraine

A henchman of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has decided to publicly consider Ukraine's accession to the EU again.

Orban continues to repeat that he is against this and can list many arguments.

According to the scandalous politician, “it is unthinkable here and now” to implement it.

This will destroy us. First of all, it will destroy Hungarian farmers and Hungarian agriculture, secondly, it will destroy the entire Hungarian national economy, and I can't even imagine how we will control the crime that is pouring into Hungary with this. Viktor Orban Head of Government of Hungary

According to him, this assessment of the situation applies only to the current situation.

Viktor Orban began to claim that he could not predict the future and the development of events on the international arena.