"This will destroy us." Orban panics over Ukraine's plans
Category
Politics
Publication date

"This will destroy us." Orban panics over Ukraine's plans

"This will destroy us." Orban panics over Ukraine's plans
Читати українською
Source:  Telex

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who is a pro-Russian politician, began to speculate that Ukraine's intention to become a full member of the European Union and NATO would "destroy" Hungary.

Points of attention

  • Orban emphasizes that the current situation makes Ukraine's integration impossible, stating that only God knows about the future outcomes.
  • Orban's continuous resistance to Ukraine's EU and NATO membership highlights the complex political dynamics and tensions in the region.

Orban again unreasonably scares Hungarians about Ukraine

A henchman of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has decided to publicly consider Ukraine's accession to the EU again.

Orban continues to repeat that he is against this and can list many arguments.

According to the scandalous politician, “it is unthinkable here and now” to implement it.

This will destroy us. First of all, it will destroy Hungarian farmers and Hungarian agriculture, secondly, it will destroy the entire Hungarian national economy, and I can't even imagine how we will control the crime that is pouring into Hungary with this.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Head of Government of Hungary

According to him, this assessment of the situation applies only to the current situation.

Viktor Orban began to claim that he could not predict the future and the development of events on the international arena.

No one except God knows, but one thing I can say for sure: here and now it is unthinkable, it will ruin us.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump has dramatically changed his attitude towards Ukraine — WSJ
Trump is trying to manipulate Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Callas challenged Trump for the sake of Ukraine's future
Kallas believes that Ukraine will become a member of NATO
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The subsoil deal: What is Trump's unobvious goal?
Trump believes that the subsoil agreement can protect Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?