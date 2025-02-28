Callas challenged Trump for the sake of Ukraine's future
Source:  AFP

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas has rebutted US President Donald Trump, who has begun to claim that Ukraine should forget about NATO membership.

  • Kallas criticizes Trump's remarks as untrue and cautions against buying into the Russian narrative surrounding Ukraine's NATO aspirations.
  • Kallas asserts that the only security guarantee that works is the NATO umbrella, reiterating the fear of Russia as the reason for NATO's existence.

According to the Estonian politician, the only effective security guarantee for Ukraine would be NATO membership.

Kaia Kallas once again reminded that the Alliance members have never attacked Russia, which instead "is afraid of democracy."

Why are we in NATO? Because we are afraid of Russia. And the only thing that really works — the only security guarantee that works — is the NATO umbrella.

Kaia Callas

Kaia Callas

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

Kallas' statement came after US President Donald Trump began claiming that Ukraine could "forget about" joining NATO in the event of any of the possible settlements.

"I think that's probably the reason this all started," the White House chief of staff said.

According to Kallas, these accusations are completely untrue.

"This is a Russian narrative that we should not buy into," the Estonian politician warned.

