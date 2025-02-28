Callas challenged Trump for the sake of Ukraine's future

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas has rebutted US President Donald Trump, who has begun to claim that Ukraine should forget about NATO membership.
Points of attention
- Kallas criticizes Trump's remarks as untrue and cautions against buying into the Russian narrative surrounding Ukraine's NATO aspirations.
- Kallas asserts that the only security guarantee that works is the NATO umbrella, reiterating the fear of Russia as the reason for NATO's existence.
Kallas believes that Ukraine will become a member of NATO
According to the Estonian politician, the only effective security guarantee for Ukraine would be NATO membership.
Kaia Kallas once again reminded that the Alliance members have never attacked Russia, which instead "is afraid of democracy."
Kallas' statement came after US President Donald Trump began claiming that Ukraine could "forget about" joining NATO in the event of any of the possible settlements.
According to Kallas, these accusations are completely untrue.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-