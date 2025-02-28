New US-Russia talks in Turkey — what was agreed upon

The US State Department officially confirmed that representatives of the United States and Russia agreed on initial steps to stabilize the work of diplomatic missions of both countries during a meeting in Turkey.

Results of new US-Russia talks announced

American diplomats reported that Donald Trump's team has expressed concerns about access to banking and contracting services, as well as the need to ensure a stable and sustainable staffing of the US Embassy in Moscow.

During constructive discussions, both sides identified specific initial steps to stabilize the work of bilateral missions in these areas, the official statement of the State Department says. Share

In addition, it is noted that the US and Russia have agreed to hold another meeting on these issues in the near future.

According to American diplomats, they intend to determine the date, location, and composition of participants later.

It is important to understand that in Turkey, the American delegation was led by the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russian and Central European Affairs Sonata Coulter, and the Russian delegation was led by the Director of the North Atlantic Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Alexander Darchiev.