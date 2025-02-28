Trump retracts his scandalous words about Zelensky

According to US leader Donald Trump, he cannot believe that he recently called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator".

Trump no longer considers Zelensky a dictator

Journalists asked the US president whether he still considered Zelensky a dictator. Trump replied:

Why did I say that? I can't believe I would say that. Next question. Share

What is important to understand is that over the past week, the head of the White House has called the Ukrainian leader a dictator several times.

Moreover, he argued that Volodymyr Zelenskyy must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.

According to the Ukrainian leader himself, he was not offended by these words: