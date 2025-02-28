Trump retracts his scandalous words about Zelensky
Trump retracts his scandalous words about Zelensky

The White House
Trump no longer considers Zelensky a dictator
According to US leader Donald Trump, he cannot believe that he recently called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator".

  • Despite the controversy, Zelensky maintains his stance and asserts his commitment to democratic principles and his elected position.
  • The interaction between Trump and Zelensky highlights the delicate balance in global politics and the significance of leaders' public statements in shaping perceptions.

Trump no longer considers Zelensky a dictator

Journalists asked the US president whether he still considered Zelensky a dictator. Trump replied:

Why did I say that? I can't believe I would say that. Next question.

What is important to understand is that over the past week, the head of the White House has called the Ukrainian leader a dictator several times.

Moreover, he argued that Volodymyr Zelenskyy must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.

According to the Ukrainian leader himself, he was not offended by these words:

I wouldn't call these words of President Trump to me a compliment, but why be offended? Let the one who is a dictator be offended by the word "dictator"...we'll somehow live with the USA. I definitely won't be a dictator...I'm a legally elected president.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

