Trump is ready to support European peacekeepers in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has agreed to provide support to European peacekeeping forces to protect Ukraine from renewed Russian aggression, immediately after a ceasefire agreement is reached.

Trump supported Europe's initiative

The head of the French Ministry of Finance, Eric Lombard, made a statement on this matter.

According to him, Great Britain, Germany, France and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee a ceasefire.

We want this ceasefire to be guaranteed, guaranteed by European troops with American support. On this, President Trump has said that he will agree. If we want the ceasefire to be respected, we need the support of the United States. I believe that the Americans have agreed to do this. Share

What is important to understand is that Lombard and French leader Emmanuel Macron recently made an official visit to the United States.

They discussed Ukraine and trade with their American counterparts — White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant.

According to the Financial Times, Trump allegedly did not give Macron specific commitments to support a European contingent that could be stationed in Ukraine to monitor the "truce."