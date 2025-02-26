Trump is ready to support European peacekeepers in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has agreed to provide support to European peacekeeping forces to protect Ukraine from renewed Russian aggression, immediately after a ceasefire agreement is reached.
Points of attention
- The involvement of European peacekeepers with American support could play a crucial role in maintaining stability and security in Ukraine amid renewed tensions with Russia.
- While specific commitments from the US have not been confirmed, the prospect of a joint European-American initiative highlights the importance of international cooperation in conflict resolution.
Trump supported Europe's initiative
The head of the French Ministry of Finance, Eric Lombard, made a statement on this matter.
According to him, Great Britain, Germany, France and other European countries are ready to send troops to guarantee a ceasefire.
What is important to understand is that Lombard and French leader Emmanuel Macron recently made an official visit to the United States.
They discussed Ukraine and trade with their American counterparts — White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant.
According to the Financial Times, Trump allegedly did not give Macron specific commitments to support a European contingent that could be stationed in Ukraine to monitor the "truce."
