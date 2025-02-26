Watch: A powerful "cotton" thundered in Russia and occupied Crimea

On the night of February 26, loud explosions were heard in various regions of the aggressor country Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry claims that the air defense was trying to repel a massive drone attack.

“Cotton” in Russia on February 26 — what is known

According to local residents, they heard powerful explosions in the cities of Tuapse and Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

In addition, it is known that the Sochi airport was closed due to a UAV attack.

According to the latest data, the Tuapse commercial sea port was hit by drones.

Russian Telegram channels reported that a total of several dozen explosions occurred in Tuapse.

A statement on this issue has already been made by the Kremlin's protege in the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratyev.

He claims that no civilians were injured in the region, but several houses were damaged.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on the morning of February 26 that air defense forces allegedly destroyed 83 drones over the Krasnodar Territory.