On the night of February 26, loud explosions were heard in various regions of the aggressor country Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry claims that the air defense was trying to repel a massive drone attack.
Points of attention
- Sochi airport was closed temporarily, and Tuapse commercial sea port was also hit during the mysterious 'cotton' incident.
- The response to the drone attack has raised questions and concerns about security measures and potential threats in the region.
“Cotton” in Russia on February 26 — what is known
According to local residents, they heard powerful explosions in the cities of Tuapse and Anapa in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.
In addition, it is known that the Sochi airport was closed due to a UAV attack.
According to the latest data, the Tuapse commercial sea port was hit by drones.
Russian Telegram channels reported that a total of several dozen explosions occurred in Tuapse.
A statement on this issue has already been made by the Kremlin's protege in the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratyev.
He claims that no civilians were injured in the region, but several houses were damaged.
The Russian Defense Ministry announced on the morning of February 26 that air defense forces allegedly destroyed 83 drones over the Krasnodar Territory.
Another 30 drones were allegedly liquidated over the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, 8 over the waters of the Sea of Azov, 5 over the waters of the Black Sea, and 1 over the territories of the Bryansk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-