Russia attacked Kyiv region — there are dead and wounded

On February 26, one person was killed and two others were injured in a drone attack carried out by the Russian army in the Buchansky district of the Kyiv region.
- Acting head of the Kyiv OVA reported on the damages caused by the attack, including a deceased woman found during the fire response.
- Details of the damages and casualties are still emerging as the investigation continues in the Kyiv region.
The Russian Federation's attack on the Kyiv region — what is known
As reported by the acting head of the Kyiv OVA Mykola Kalashnyk, the body of the deceased woman was found during the liquidation of the fire of a two-story private house in the Buchansky district.
He also reported that the fire covering 200 sq m has already been extinguished.
In addition, it is known that a girl born in 2005 was injured in another settlement in this area.
She was hospitalized with a wound to the back of her head. The man, born in 1981, was injured in his right hand.
According to the latest data, as a result of the enemy attack in the Buchansky district, the following were damaged:
5 private houses,
glazing of apartments in 4 multi-storey residential buildings,
2 garage spaces,
3 cars were destroyed and 8 were damaged.
