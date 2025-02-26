Russia attacked Kyiv region — there are dead and wounded
Russia attacked Kyiv region — there are dead and wounded

On February 26, one person was killed and two others were injured in a drone attack carried out by the Russian army in the Buchansky district of the Kyiv region.

  • Acting head of the Kyiv OVA reported on the damages caused by the attack, including a deceased woman found during the fire response.
  • Details of the damages and casualties are still emerging as the investigation continues in the Kyiv region.

As reported by the acting head of the Kyiv OVA Mykola Kalashnyk, the body of the deceased woman was found during the liquidation of the fire of a two-story private house in the Buchansky district.

He also reported that the fire covering 200 sq m has already been extinguished.

In addition, it is known that a girl born in 2005 was injured in another settlement in this area.

She was hospitalized with a wound to the back of her head. The man, born in 1981, was injured in his right hand.

According to the latest data, as a result of the enemy attack in the Buchansky district, the following were damaged:

  • 5 private houses,

  • glazing of apartments in 4 multi-storey residential buildings,

  • 2 garage spaces,

  • 3 cars were destroyed and 8 were damaged.

