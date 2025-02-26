Russia attacked Kyiv region — there are dead and wounded

On February 26, one person was killed and two others were injured in a drone attack carried out by the Russian army in the Buchansky district of the Kyiv region.

The Russian Federation's attack on the Kyiv region — what is known

As reported by the acting head of the Kyiv OVA Mykola Kalashnyk, the body of the deceased woman was found during the liquidation of the fire of a two-story private house in the Buchansky district.

He also reported that the fire covering 200 sq m has already been extinguished.

In addition, it is known that a girl born in 2005 was injured in another settlement in this area.

She was hospitalized with a wound to the back of her head. The man, born in 1981, was injured in his right hand.

According to the latest data, as a result of the enemy attack in the Buchansky district, the following were damaged: