Russian attack on Mykolaiv. Over 100,000 people left without heating

On February 16, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that over one hundred thousand people in Mykolaiv were left without heating as a result of a Russian drone strike on the city's critical infrastructure.

Russia continues to terrorize the civilian population of Ukraine

An ordinary Ukrainian city, ordinary civilian infrastructure. This has nothing to do with the fighting and the situation on the front, it proves once again that the Russians are fighting precisely against our people, against life in Ukraine. And they are fighting meanly, without relieving the pressure. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that this is not done by those who really want to restore peace and are preparing for negotiations.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that repair crews are currently actively working in Mykolaiv to restore heating to the civilian population.

We will continue to work with our partners to strengthen defenses against such attacks. And all partners must work equally actively at all levels to prevent Russia from prolonging this war or making the threat to life permanent. Share

The Ukrainian leader once again called on the international community to do everything possible to persuade the aggressor country Russia to peace.