The Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to expel Russian invaders from the settlement of Pishchane, near Pokrovsk. This information was officially confirmed by the spokesman for the Khortytsia military district, Viktor Tregubov.

What is known about the new success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front?

According to Tregubov, Russian soldiers received a certain beating near Pokrovsk.

He also suggested that after this, the occupiers will look for other ways to put pressure on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

The spokesman officially confirmed that the enemy was driven out of the village of Pishchane, which is located in the Donetsk region.

What is important to understand is that active fighting had been going on on this section of the front for a long time, but the village was not in a "gray zone," and the situation there was constantly changing.

Now the Russians have suffered a serious blow, a defeat there, and this happened thanks, among other things, to the establishment of effective cooperation between various Ukrainian units,” Tregubov emphasized. Share

According to the spokesman, it would be good to scale this strategy to other areas of the front.