Drone attack halts operation of Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station in Kuban

The largest oil pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in Russia, Kropotkinskaya, was put out of action after drone strikes.
Points of attention
- A drone attack has severely disrupted operations at the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station in Kuban, leading to its decommissioning.
- The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is facing challenges in oil transportation as a result of the shutdown of the Kropotkinskaya station.
- Efforts are underway to assess the damage caused by the drone strike and determine the timeline for restoring the station's operability.
Kropotkinska NPS stopped working due to drone strike
According to the CTC report, the strike was carried out by seven unmanned aerial vehicles loaded with metal striking elements in addition to explosives.
At this time, the Kropotkinskaya NPS has been decommissioned. Oil transportation via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline system is carried out at reduced pumping rates, bypassing the NPS.
A group of CPC management went to the site to assess the damage and determine the time for restoring the station's operability.
Kropotkinskaya NPS, located in the Caucasian district of the Kuban, is the largest CPC oil pumping station in the Russian Federation.
The pipeline receives oil mainly from fields in Western Kazakhstan, as well as raw materials from Russian producers. The oil is transported to the company's marine terminal in the village of Yuzhnaya Ozerievka (west of Novorossiysk), where it is loaded onto tankers for shipment to world markets.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-