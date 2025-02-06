Russian night attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian Air Force shoots down over 50 drones
Ukraine
Russian night attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian Air Force shoots down over 50 drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian Air Force
The Russian army launched 77 attack drones into Ukraine on the night of February 6. Air defense forces operated in 11 regions of the country.

  • The Russian army carried out a night attack on Ukraine, launching 77 attack drones.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force successfully shot down 56 Russian drones, defending the territory from enemy attack.
  • Strike drones were launched from various directions, and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles were also launched.
  • The shooting down of enemy drones has been confirmed in 11 regions of Ukraine, causing damage in Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
  • The incident demonstrated the readiness and effectiveness of the Ukrainian Air Force and other military units to defend the country from the aggressor.

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 56 Russian drones

On the night of February 6, 2025, from 7:00 p.m. on February 5, the enemy attacked with 77 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones of various types.

The drones were launched from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo.

The Russians also launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Report of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

As of 09:00, the downing of 56 Shahed attack drones and other types of drones was confirmed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odessa regions.

Another 18 enemy drones were lost in the field, without any negative consequences. However, the Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.

