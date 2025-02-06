Russian night attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian Air Force shoots down over 50 drones

The Russian army launched 77 attack drones into Ukraine on the night of February 6. Air defense forces operated in 11 regions of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 56 Russian drones

On the night of February 6, 2025, from 7:00 p.m. on February 5, the enemy attacked with 77 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones of various types.

The drones were launched from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo.

The Russians also launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Report of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

As of 09:00, the downing of 56 Shahed attack drones and other types of drones was confirmed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odessa regions.