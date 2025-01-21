Air Force shoots down 72 Russian "shaheeds" during new Russian attack
Air Force shoots down 72 Russian "shaheeds" during new Russian attack

The Russian army attacked the territory of Ukraine with strike drones on the night of January 21. In particular, the occupiers launched 131 drones.

Points of attention

  • On the night of January 21, the Russian Federation launched 131 drones and 4 ballistic missiles into Ukraine.
  • As a result of the attack, 72 Russian "shaheeds" were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses.
  • Infrastructure facilities and private homes were damaged in Poltava and Cherkasy regions.
  • 7 drones were destroyed in Cherkasy region, which led to damage to infrastructure.
  • A hostile drone crashed into a private house in the Kremenchuk community, causing a fire and destruction.

Massive Russian attack on Ukraine: air defense forces destroy 72 enemy drones

According to the military, on the night of January 21, the Russian army carried out a massive attack on Ukraine, launching 131 attack drones from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation.

In addition, the occupiers struck with four Iskander ballistic missiles launched from the Voronezh region.

Ukrainian air defense was able to shoot down 72 enemy drones, and another 59 drones lost location communication and did not reach their targets.

As a result of enemy strikes in Poltava and Cherkasy regions, infrastructure facilities, outbuildings, and private homes were damaged. Special services are working to eliminate the consequences. According to preliminary information, there are no victims or injured.

Enemy targets were shot down in the following regions of Ukraine:

  • Poltava,

  • Sumy,

  • Kharkiv,

  • Cherkasy,

  • Chernihiv,

  • Kyiv,

  • Zhytomyr,

  • Khmelnytskyi,

  • Vinnytsia,

  • Kirovohrad,

  • Dnipropetrovsk,

  • Donetsk,

  • Mykolaivska,

  • Odesa,

  • Zaporizhzhia,

  • Rivne.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

What are the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine?

According to preliminary data, 7 enemy drones were destroyed in Cherkasy region. There were no casualties. However, damage to infrastructure was recorded.

In particular, in the Zvenigorod region, the windows of four residential buildings, an educational institution, a shop and a non-residential building, as well as a power line, were damaged by the fragments of the "Shaheda".

The Oblenergo emergency crew is already working on site.

A fire broke out in the Kremenchuk community of Poltava region after an enemy drone crashed into a private house. Rescuers were called in to extinguish the fire.

Also, 6 residential buildings, 3 outbuildings, 3 garages, and 8 cars were damaged by drone debris.

A power line has been damaged. 87 consumers remain without power. Repair crews are currently working to restore power.

