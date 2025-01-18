Air defense forces destroyed 2 ballistic missiles and 24 drones during Russian attack

On the night and morning of January 18, the aggressor country Russia attacked peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 39 “Shahed” attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. In addition, the enemy used 4 “Iskander-M” / KN-23 ballistic missiles.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on January 18 — all the details

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new enemy attack began at 7:00 PM on January 17.

Dozens of drones and 4 missiles were launched by Russian invaders from Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, as well as from the Voronezh and Bryansk regions of the aggressor country.

This time, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the air battle.

As of 08:00, the shooting down of two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles in the Kyiv region and 24 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Donetsk regions was confirmed. Share

In addition, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 14 enemy drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

Consequences of Russia's attack on Ukraine on January 18

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv, people died — as of this morning, at least 4 civilians were killed by Russian invaders. Another 3 people were injured.

The Ukrainian Air Force notes that the downed ballistic missiles fell in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city.

The company's production building was partially destroyed, houses, the subway entrance, cars, and the main water supply were damaged.

According to preliminary data, there is currently no information about the dead in Zaporizhia, search operations are ongoing, but there are victims, they are being provided with assistance. The enemy hit one of the city's enterprises with ballistic missiles, houses and vehicles were also damaged.

According to the latest data, 10 people are known to have been injured in Zaporizhia. Two people are considered missing.