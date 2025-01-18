Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles — at least 4 people killed

On the morning of January 18, the Russian army attacked the capital of Ukraine. As of 07:00 am, at least four civilians were reported dead, and three more people were injured.

The Russian attack on Kyiv on January 18 — what is known

An air raid alert was declared in the city at 05:50.

As reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, the attack resulted in the fire of a non-residential building in the Shevchenko district, as well as damage to residential buildings.

In addition, it was indicated that falling debris was recorded in the Desnyansky district.

According to operational data, 1 person died in the Shevchenkivskyi district as a result of an enemy attack, — the head of the KMVA Timur Tkachenko initially reported.

He later added that the number of deaths in the Shevchenkivskyi district had increased to three.

At around 07:00, it was already known about four civilians who were killed by the Russian occupiers.

Also in the Shevchenkivskyi district, windows were broken and there is smoke in the entrance of a residential building. The glass elements of the entrance to the Lukyanivska metro station are also damaged. It is currently closed for entry and exit. Trains are proceeding without stopping at the station. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

Russian attack on Zaporizhia — civilians injured

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, spoke about the situation in the city.

According to him, 6 people were injured as a result of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia.

In addition, residential buildings, administrative buildings, and private transport came under attack from the Russian occupiers.