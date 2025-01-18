Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles — at least 4 people killed

On the morning of January 18, the Russian army attacked the capital of Ukraine. As of 07:00 am, at least four civilians were reported dead, and three more people were injured.
Points of attention
- The Russian attack led to the burning of a building in the Shevchenko district and damage to residential buildings in the city.
- In Zaporizhia, 6 people were injured as a result of an attack by Russian occupiers.
The Russian attack on Kyiv on January 18 — what is known
An air raid alert was declared in the city at 05:50.
As reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, the attack resulted in the fire of a non-residential building in the Shevchenko district, as well as damage to residential buildings.
In addition, it was indicated that falling debris was recorded in the Desnyansky district.
According to operational data, 1 person died in the Shevchenkivskyi district as a result of an enemy attack, — the head of the KMVA Timur Tkachenko initially reported.
He later added that the number of deaths in the Shevchenkivskyi district had increased to three.
At around 07:00, it was already known about four civilians who were killed by the Russian occupiers.
Russian attack on Zaporizhia — civilians injured
The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, spoke about the situation in the city.
According to him, 6 people were injured as a result of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia.
In addition, residential buildings, administrative buildings, and private transport came under attack from the Russian occupiers.
