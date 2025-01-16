The Russian army is not achieving its strategic goals on any front line

The situation at the front is characterized by intense fighting, but Russian troops are unable to achieve strategic objectives in any direction.

Syrsky discussed the situation at the front with the US general

During a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Charles Brown, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, expressed condolences in connection with the large-scale fires in California.

The parties discussed the situation on the front. According to Syrsky, heavy fighting is ongoing on most sections of the front, but the enemy has not achieved any strategic successes.

He thanked General Brown for the positive dynamics in providing logistical assistance, especially in terms of supplying air defense equipment, heavy equipment, artillery and aviation ammunition. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Charles Brown confirmed that the United States will continue to provide support to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 124 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four air defense systems, three command posts, two UAV control posts, three artillery pieces, and one enemy ammunition depot.

Over the past day, the enemy attacked 16 times in the Lyman direction. They tried to penetrate our defenses near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Makiivka, Kolodyazi, Terny, and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked six times in the areas of Stupochy, Chasovy Yar, and Predtechyny.

The enemy carried out nine attacks in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Bila Hora, Toretsk, and Krymske.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 56 offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Baranivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novyi Trud, Shevchenko, Udachne, Kotlyne, Petropavlivka, Stari Terny, Yantarne, Elizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirovo, Uspenivka, Andriivka, and Dachne. Share