The Russian army is not achieving its strategic goals on any front line

The situation at the front is characterized by intense fighting, but Russian troops are unable to achieve strategic objectives in any direction.
Points of attention
- Russian troops are not achieving strategic goals on any front.
- Oleksandr Syrsky discussed the situation at the front with US General Charles Brown and expressed condolences in connection with the fires in California.
- Over the past 24 hours, 124 combat clashes have been recorded, with enemy forces attacking in various directions.
- Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in areas near various settlements on different front lines.
- The United States has confirmed its support for the Ukrainian Defense Forces and continues to provide assistance.
Syrsky discussed the situation at the front with the US general
During a telephone conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Charles Brown, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, expressed condolences in connection with the large-scale fires in California.
The parties discussed the situation on the front. According to Syrsky, heavy fighting is ongoing on most sections of the front, but the enemy has not achieved any strategic successes.
Charles Brown confirmed that the United States will continue to provide support to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 124 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have struck five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four air defense systems, three command posts, two UAV control posts, three artillery pieces, and one enemy ammunition depot.
Over the past day, the enemy attacked 16 times in the Lyman direction. They tried to penetrate our defenses near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Makiivka, Kolodyazi, Terny, and Hryhorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked six times in the areas of Stupochy, Chasovy Yar, and Predtechyny.
The enemy carried out nine attacks in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Bila Hora, Toretsk, and Krymske.
The defense forces repelled five enemy attacks in the Novopavlivske direction. The occupiers were most active in trying to advance near the settlements of Vremivka and Kostiantynopol.
There were 15 clashes in the Kursk direction, the enemy launched 13 air strikes with 18 guided bombs and 340 artillery attacks, including 15 from multiple launch rocket systems.
