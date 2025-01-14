It's no secret that Ukrainian soldiers often use FPV drones on the front lines. However, not many people know that they are the ones who finish off the majority of Russian tanks.

FPV drones are one of the main trump cards of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Forbes draws attention to the fact that these compact and inexpensive UAVs have proven effective even against the latest Russian T-90M "Breakthrough" tanks.

Interestingly, just six months ago, the Chief of Staff of the French Army, General Pierre Schille, claimed that the success of FPV drones on the front is short-lived and that these drones will soon become ineffective in the fight against the Russian army.

However, as it turned out, his disappointing forecast turned out to be wrong, as FPV drones continue to destroy enemy equipment.

Thus, during the last quarter of 2024, 10 visually confirmed losses of T-90Ms were recorded. What is important to understand is that five out of ten downed Russian tanks were eliminated by FPV drones. This is even a higher share of enemy equipment destruction by such UAVs than in 2023.

FPV drones perform their main role perfectly

According to a foreign soldier fighting on the side of Ukraine, on his section of the front, enemy armored vehicles are mostly stopped by missiles and mines.

However, FPV drones successfully finish off what they failed to destroy the first time.

In addition, it is noted that Russian soldiers are able to jam FPV communication only in defense. It is also known that Ukrainian soldiers have begun to use fiber-optic drones more often.

The modernized armor of the T-90M is still not able to protect the tank from destruction by FPV drones. Most likely, several UAVs may be needed to eliminate the equipment, and not one, as before. Share

Foreign experts predict that FPV drones will likely dominate the destruction of tanks in the war in Ukraine.