Peace through surrender. Blinken and Austin sound warning about Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Peace through surrender. Blinken and Austin sound warning about Ukraine

Blinken and Austin urge the world not to forget about Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Times

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin warned the international community about the dangers of a possible reduction in military aid to Ukraine and a premature ceasefire.

Points of attention

  • Cutting aid to Ukraine and a ceasefire could lead to peace through surrender, a fatal scenario for many countries.
  • The fall of Ukraine would be a collapse for all of Europe.
  • It is peace through strength that will make it possible to stop Putin and Russia's aggression.

Blinken and Austin urge the world not to forget about Ukraine

The heads of the State Department and the Defense Ministry have pointed to levers that can be used to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and return a just peace to Ukraine.

In addition, they urged not to forget that Putin has not yet given up his imperial ambitions.

Given this, it is necessary to understand that reducing aid to Ukraine and forcing a premature ceasefire will simply give Russia the opportunity to rest, rearm, and eventually start the war again.

It would be a peace through surrender, which would not be peace at all, warn Anthony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

The fall of Ukraine will be a collapse for Europe

American ministers believe that if Ukraine is crushed by Putin's boot, Europe will also find itself in a kind of Russian trap.

In addition, more and more countries may face new risks of aggression from other autocrats.

The United States will have to spend more resources and take greater risks to defend itself not only against the brazen Russian leader but also against other autocrats and agents of chaos who seek to destroy the system of rules, rights, and responsibilities that has made generations of Americans more secure.

According to Austin and Blinken, pursuing a policy of peace through strength is vital to Ukraine's survival and America's security.

Washington and other allies of Ukraine should continue to support it until it defeats the Putin regime.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's EU accession. What to expect in 2025
2025 will be a busy year for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Germany can't provide aid to Ukraine — Pistorius' answer
New aid package for Ukraine has not yet been approved
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump may finish off Russia's economy after Biden sanctions
Trump knows how to stop Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?