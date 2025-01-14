Peace through surrender. Blinken and Austin sound warning about Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin warned the international community about the dangers of a possible reduction in military aid to Ukraine and a premature ceasefire.
Points of attention
- Cutting aid to Ukraine and a ceasefire could lead to peace through surrender, a fatal scenario for many countries.
- The fall of Ukraine would be a collapse for all of Europe.
- It is peace through strength that will make it possible to stop Putin and Russia's aggression.
Blinken and Austin urge the world not to forget about Ukraine
The heads of the State Department and the Defense Ministry have pointed to levers that can be used to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and return a just peace to Ukraine.
In addition, they urged not to forget that Putin has not yet given up his imperial ambitions.
Given this, it is necessary to understand that reducing aid to Ukraine and forcing a premature ceasefire will simply give Russia the opportunity to rest, rearm, and eventually start the war again.
The fall of Ukraine will be a collapse for Europe
American ministers believe that if Ukraine is crushed by Putin's boot, Europe will also find itself in a kind of Russian trap.
In addition, more and more countries may face new risks of aggression from other autocrats.
According to Austin and Blinken, pursuing a policy of peace through strength is vital to Ukraine's survival and America's security.
Washington and other allies of Ukraine should continue to support it until it defeats the Putin regime.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-