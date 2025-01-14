Peace through surrender. Blinken and Austin sound warning about Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin warned the international community about the dangers of a possible reduction in military aid to Ukraine and a premature ceasefire.

Blinken and Austin urge the world not to forget about Ukraine

The heads of the State Department and the Defense Ministry have pointed to levers that can be used to stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and return a just peace to Ukraine.

In addition, they urged not to forget that Putin has not yet given up his imperial ambitions.

Given this, it is necessary to understand that reducing aid to Ukraine and forcing a premature ceasefire will simply give Russia the opportunity to rest, rearm, and eventually start the war again.

It would be a peace through surrender, which would not be peace at all, warn Anthony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

The fall of Ukraine will be a collapse for Europe

American ministers believe that if Ukraine is crushed by Putin's boot, Europe will also find itself in a kind of Russian trap.

In addition, more and more countries may face new risks of aggression from other autocrats.

The United States will have to spend more resources and take greater risks to defend itself not only against the brazen Russian leader but also against other autocrats and agents of chaos who seek to destroy the system of rules, rights, and responsibilities that has made generations of Americans more secure.

According to Austin and Blinken, pursuing a policy of peace through strength is vital to Ukraine's survival and America's security.