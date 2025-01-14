Why Germany can't provide aid to Ukraine — Pistorius' answer
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

Official Berlin has prepared everything necessary for additional military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 3 billion euros. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius added that despite this, negotiations on financing are still ongoing within the government.

Points of attention

  • Boris Pistorius remains optimistic about resolving this issue.
  • Some of Germany's democratic parties have expressed their willingness to support providing assistance to Ukraine.
  • Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock is actively working to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with more military assistance.

New aid package for Ukraine has not yet been approved

The German minister officially confirmed that work is underway within the government to prepare 3 billion euros in aid to Ukraine.

We have prepared everything we need, but we are still in the process of negotiations within the government, because there is still the issue of funds, which are not yet available, because there is still no budget. This is just a fiscal problem in the government. We are working on it and I remain optimistic that we will find a solution.

According to Boris Pistorius, some of the democratic parties in Germany have made it clear that they plan to take steps in this direction.

The German minister promised that regardless of which government leads the country after the February 23 elections, support for Ukraine will remain "reliable, unwavering, committed and energetic."

Burbock insists on additional aid for Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock is doing everything possible to ensure that Berlin provides Ukraine with more military assistance than is currently budgeted.

A media representative asked the diplomat to comment on rumors about Chancellor Olaf Scholz blocking a new large package of military aid for Ukraine.

According to Burbock, he opposes the decision of the country's leader.

She once again reminded that Ukraine "will be less able to defend itself, and therefore less able to protect us," if it does not receive even more necessary weapons.

According to the German Foreign Minister, providing assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be the best contribution to the security of Europe and Germany itself.

