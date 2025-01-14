Slovakia's opposition has sided with Zelensky and will try to remove Fico

Slovakia's opposition forces have made no secret of their outrage at Robert Fico's behavior. What's more, they have officially confirmed that they will soon initiate a vote of no confidence in the government of the Slovak Prime Minister.

Slovakia's opposition decided to take revenge on Fico for his arbitrariness

Deputies from the Progressive Slovakia, Freedom and Solidarity, Christian Democrats, Slovakia, For the People, and Christian Union parties have already joined a kind of protest against the Slovak leader.

In addition, they announced that they will initiate a vote of no confidence in Robert Fico's government in the coming days.

One of the main reasons for this decision is that the current prime minister and his team cannot implement the plans that the government was supposed to implement.

Moreover, Fico has repeatedly tried to change the country's political course.

According to oppositionists, they are also outraged by the country's leader's attitude towards neighbors and allies, in particular towards Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Robert Fico has left Slovakia. Instead of being at home and solving the problems that concern people, he is traveling the world, bowing to dictators, enjoying luxury somewhere in Vietnam. He is insulting our neighbors and partners... We will not allow Fico to turn Slovakia to the east," the leader of Progressive Slovakia, Michal Šimečka, made a statement on this occasion.

Dissatisfaction with Fico's policies has been brewing for a long time

Michal Šimečko draws attention to the fact that the opposition was prompted to action not only by Fico's scandalous trip to Moscow and meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to the politician, there are actually many reasons.

"During the 14 years that Robert Fico was responsible for leading the country, he caused so much damage that it would be impossible to describe it in ten hours," Šimečka emphasized.

In addition, Slovak opposition members publicly reprimanded the coalition parties for not coming to an extraordinary session of parliament to confirm Slovakia's foreign policy orientation. It is important to understand that without them, the opposition did not have enough votes to open the session.