Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will not travel to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He was invited to a meeting to discuss stopping the transit of Russian gas through Ukrainian territory.

Fico will not come to Kyiv on Friday

This was reported to Russian media by the Vice Speaker of the Slovak Parliament, Tibor Gaspar, who, together with the leader of the nationalist Slovak National Party, Andrey Danko, set off on a several-day trip to Russia.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Fico published an open letter to Zelensky and invited him to negotiations. Zelensky proposed a meeting on Friday in Kyiv. However, this is impossible, and I think the meeting will not take place, — said Gaspar, while in Moscow. Share

What preceded this?

On January 13, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico published an appeal to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Fico, the meeting could take place "preferably as soon as possible" on the territory of Slovakia near the state border with Ukraine.

Such a meeting will create good prerequisites for an open discussion on gas supplies to Slovakia and other countries through the territory of Ukraine, on possible technical solutions taking into account the expiration of the contract between the relevant Ukrainian and Russian companies on December 31, 2024, on the impact of the cessation of gas transit through Ukraine on the decline in the competitiveness of the European economy and on the development of bilateral Slovak-Ukrainian relations, — stated Robert Fico. Share

Fico hypocritically emphasized that he would not respond to Zelensky's message of January 12 in order to "avoid further escalation of tensions."

In all my trips abroad, I emphasize the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities, support existing peace plans, and propose that peace negotiations at any level take place in Slovakia as well.

In response to Fico's statements, Zelensky invited the Slovak Prime Minister to Kyiv this Friday.